CBI searches Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam
The CBI on Friday searched the Jodhpur home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots brother Agrasen Gehlot and several other places in connection with alleged corruption related to the export of fertiliser meant for farmers and subsidy being claimed on it, officials here said.
The CBI on Friday searched the Jodhpur home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot and several other places in connection with alleged corruption related to the export of fertilizer meant for farmers and subsidy being claimed on it, officials here said. The search operations, related to the alleged scam in 2007-09, also covered 16 other locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal covering the premises of others accused in the case. The agency started the operation after registering a corruption case against Gehlot, who was an authorized dealer of India Potash Ltd, and others, the officials said. It is alleged that between 2007-09, muriate of potash meant for farmers was exported to southeast Asian countries, Saudi Arabia, and other markets camouflaged as 'industrial salt', they said. The government subsidy on the fertilizer was also allegedly pocketed by the accused through sham transactions among related companies, the CBI alleged.
