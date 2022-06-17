Left Menu

Journalist held for harassing woman colleague in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:55 IST
A journalist was arrested here on Friday on the basis of a complaint by his woman colleague alleging that he persuaded her to produce a fake indecent video connected to a woman minister in the state.

In her complaint lodged with the Kochi city police Commissioner on May 27, the woman alleged that the journalist T P Nandakumar--also known as 'Crime Nandakumar'--threatened and harassed her using vulgar language when she refused to obey him, police said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the IPC including Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 294B (Obscene acts) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), they said.

Police said his office was searched for any digital evidence in connection with the allegations against him. He was arrested by the Kochi Cyber Crime Police six months ago for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the woman minister.

