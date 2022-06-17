Left Menu

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision of trucks in UP’s Jais

A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision of trucks in Jais area of the district on Friday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Asaram 32, they said. Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said one of the trucks lost balance when its tyre burst and it collided with the other truck coming from the opposite direction.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:38 IST
A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision of trucks in the Jais area of the district on Friday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Asaram (32), they said. Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said one of the trucks lost balance when its tyre burst and it collided with the other truck coming from the opposite direction. The injured have been admitted to the community health center in Jais for treatment, he added.

