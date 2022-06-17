EU Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission recommended Friday that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road toward membership for the war-torn country.
The recommendation from the EU's executive arm will now be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- The European Commission
- Ukraine
Advertisement