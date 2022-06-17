Left Menu

Protests continue against Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan

Wearing masks, some of them pelted stones at police personnel due to which police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob.Stones were pelted at policemen. The protesters then moved towards a railway station nearby where they damaged railway property and pelted stones at police personnel.In Sikar, protestors raised anti-Centre slogans and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:25 IST
Protests continue against Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan
Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services continued across Rajasthan on Friday with protesters holding demonstrations, taking out rallies, blocking railway tracks and damaging public property.

In Bharatpur, hundreds of youths blocked the Agra-Bandikui railway track. Wearing masks, some of them pelted stones at police personnel due to which police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

''Stones were pelted at policemen. One policeman was injured. We had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Situation is now under control,'' Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

Protests were also held in Jaipur, Sikar, Kota, Chittorgarh and Alwar districts.

In Alwar, the windshield of a police car was damaged in stone pelting while in Chittorgarh, a protest was held at the district collector's office. The protesters then moved towards a railway station nearby where they damaged railway property and pelted stones at police personnel.

In Sikar, protestors raised anti-Centre slogans and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A roadways bus was vandalised in Neem Ka Thana area of the district, police said.

In Kota and Jaipur, rallies were taken out by the protesters.

Scores of defence job aspirants led by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) had staged protests in several parts of the state on Thursday too.

The government had unveiled the scheme on Tuesday saying it will overhaul the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

