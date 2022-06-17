Left Menu

Three arrested for running fake call centre in Gurugram: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:34 IST
Three arrested for running fake call centre in Gurugram: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested for running a fake call centre in Palam Vihar area, police here said on Friday.

They were identified as Mukul, Sameer and Tushar.

This fake call centre was being operated in a rented house and was allegedly cheating foreign nationals on the pretext of providing technical assistance to them, police officials said.

An FIR has been registered at cybercrime police station under sections of fraud and IT act, police said.

Three laptops, four mobiles and Rs 30,000 cash have been recovered from their possession, they added. ''We are further questioning the three,'' Indivar, ACP, cyber crime, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022