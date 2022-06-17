Left Menu

Brazil police says killers of British journalist, guide likely acted alone

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:45 IST
Brazil's federal police said Friday that investigations into the murders of a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert in the Amazon jungle so far point to killers acting without involvement of a criminal organization.

Police said in a statement they were still searching for the boat Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were traveling in when last seen alive. Police also said investigations suggest that the crime involved more individuals beyond the suspect who confessed to the murders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

