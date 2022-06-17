Moscow says Netherlands spy case an 'anti-Russia campaign'
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry accused the Netherlands on Friday of waging an "anti-Russian campaign", responding to Dutch authorities announcing the detention of a man they said was a Russian spy.
The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent trying to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dutch
- Russia
- Netherlands
- International Criminal Court
- Ukraine
- anti-Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia, says Zelenskyy
Russian missile hits western Lviv; 5 injured
Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT
WRAPUP 1-Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk