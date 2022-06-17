Left Menu

Moscow says Netherlands spy case an 'anti-Russia campaign'

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry accused the Netherlands on Friday of waging an "anti-Russian campaign", responding to Dutch authorities announcing the detention of a man they said was a Russian spy.

The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent trying to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.

