Two dead, two injured after motorcycles collide head-on in UP's Ballia

Two persons lost their lives and two others were injured when the motorcycles they were riding on collided head-on in Birhara village here, police said on Saturday.According to police, the accident took place on Friday evening.The deceased were identified as Dilip Chauhan 24 and Vishal Singh 27.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:14 IST
Two dead, two injured after motorcycles collide head-on in UP's Ballia
Two persons lost their lives and two others were injured when the motorcycles they were riding on collided head-on in Birhara village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Dilip Chauhan (24) and Vishal Singh (27). They both were travelling on the same motorcycle. The injured, Bablu Chauhan and Raghuvansh Chauhan, have been admitted to a nearby government hospital.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.

