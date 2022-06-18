Anika Varma drops to T-30 at SW Amateurs in Arizona

Indian amateur Anika Varma's roller-coaster round of six-over 77 saw her drop from overnight T-21 to T-30 at the 107-year-old Southwestern Women's Amateur Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona here.

After making the cut, Anika was unable to take advantage of a moving day as she had two double bogeys, a triple bogey besides three other bogeys, which took away the gains from four birdies.

Anika, who had been doing well on the back nine of the Desert Mountain Club's Geronimo course, suffered a bogey, a double bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine where she also had three birdies.

Varma is also due to play in the US Girls Junior Championship in Kentucky next month.

Camille Boyd (68-69-66), lying third after two rounds, took over overnight leader Grace Summerhays (64-71-75), who faltered on the third day. Summerhays dropped to T-6. Tied for second are Ty Akabane (70-66-71) and McKenzi Hall (7-72-65).

