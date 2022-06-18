KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, June 18): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.61,400.00(61,850.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.61,500.00(61,950.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,700.00(51,900.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,050.00(49,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,800.00(50,000.00) Per 10 Gms. ---- PTI SAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)