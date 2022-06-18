KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Left Menu

Kolkata, June 18 SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.61,400.0061,850.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.61,500.0061,950.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,700.0051,900.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,050.0049,250.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.49,800.0050,000.00 Per 10 Gms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:45 IST
Kolkata, June 18): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.61,400.00(61,850.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.61,500.00(61,950.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,700.00(51,900.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,050.00(49,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,800.00(50,000.00) Per 10 Gms. ---- PTI SAM

