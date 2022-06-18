Left Menu

Ukraine's president visits southern city of Mykolaiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office said in a statement on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place. "The President inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces," it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office said in a statement on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place.

"The President inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces," it said. A missile blasted a hole through the building and killed 37 people there in late March.

Russian forces reached the outskirts of Mykolaiv in early March but were then driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing. Zelenskiy's office said the president also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia's invasion.

