Two booked for sending obscene messages to female teacher

Police have filed an FIR against two people for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

Kotawali Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Vardhan said the case was registered against Rupesh and his elder brother on the basis of the complaint lodged by the teacher's husband.

The woman had received a friend request on Facebook from a young man, who later sent her obscene messages. When her husband protested, the person issued threats, police said citing the complaint.

The complainant also claimed that his wife was afraid of going to school due to the threats sent by the accused.

