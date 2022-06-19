Left Menu

Two booked for sending obscene messages to female teacher

PTI | Pierrre | Updated: 19-06-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 00:46 IST
Two booked for sending obscene messages to female teacher
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed an FIR against two people for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

Kotawali Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Vardhan said the case was registered against Rupesh and his elder brother on the basis of the complaint lodged by the teacher's husband.

The woman had received a friend request on Facebook from a young man, who later sent her obscene messages. When her husband protested, the person issued threats, police said citing the complaint.

The complainant also claimed that his wife was afraid of going to school due to the threats sent by the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy one back; NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022