It is alleged that the SHO there did not lodge her complaint and called the woman characterless.

19-06-2022
UP: Woman attempts suicide after being called 'characterless' by SHO
A woman attempted suicide here after being allegedly called “characterless” by the SHO of a police station.

According to police, the woman has been admitted to the district hospital, where her condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police authorities handed over the investigation of the case to a circle officer.

Police sources said the woman had gone to the Madhotanda police station on Friday to complain about the “molestation” of her daughter. It is alleged that the SHO there did not lodge her complaint and called the woman “characterless”. Hurt by this, she came home and consumed poison. After the matter came to the notice of the superintendent of police (SP), the investigation was handed over to the Puranpur circle officer.

SP Dinesh Kumar P told reporters on Saturday said they handed over the probe into the allegations to the circle officer after the woman's family members gave a written complaint.

