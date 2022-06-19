Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

Left Menu

A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nations capital, Fairfax County police tweeted.

A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.

Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police tweeted. A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said. Police said there were no reports of any injuries and no confirmed reports of additional shots fired. Officers immediately began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and also were helping those who had sheltered in place. The authorities asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them. News images showed police near the mall, some in helmets and camouflage gear with weapons raised as a precaution. Some people could be seen hugging each other after exiting the mall.

Police said the mall was subsequently closed and they asked people to avoid the area.

