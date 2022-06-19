UP: Youth killed after speeding ambulance hits bike in Pilibhit

A youth was killed and another injured when a speeding ambulance hit their bike here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place on Bisalpur-Bareilly road in Bisalpur area in which Saurabh (20) died on the spot, while his friend Vishal (22) sustained injuries, SHO, Bisalpur, Naresh Tyagi said. The injured was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. The ambulance was going to the Barkheda area here from Noida with a dead body, he said. A probe is on in the matter.

