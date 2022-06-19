Gangster, associate held with guns in Outer Delhi

A 33-year-old gangster was arrested with his associate from Outer Delhi with arms and ammunition in his possession, police said.

Shyam alias Situ, a resident of Bawana, is a prominent member of Neetu Dabodia and Ashok Pardhan gang and his associate, Sahil, 22, is a resident of Narela, they said.

Police said that Shyam is involved in at least eight criminal cases in Delhi-NCR and is also wanted in an attempt to murder case in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Two illegal pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from them, they said.

The arrests were made on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off that Shyam would be coming to meet an associate of his in Kanjhawla area in a Wagon R car, a senior police officer said. “Accordingly, a team laid a trap, and at about 2.45 pm the alleged vehicle was spotted with accused persons in it at Bawana-Kanjhawala traffic signal going towards Ghevra Mor. They were apprehended after a brief chase when the wheel of the car got stuck in a ditch and got damaged,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Rajan Singh said. Shyam and Sahil were apprehended on the spot, he said.

''During interrogation, Shyam revealed that he is a resident of Bawana area in Outer Delhi, working for Ashok Pradhan Gang and the gang members are wanted in murder, extortion, attempt to murder, and other cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh,'' Singh said.

It was also revealed that in 2021, Shyam, along with his associates Ajay Joon and Yogesh alias Kalu, had shot at a Dhaba owner when he refused to serve him food in the car, the DCP said.

After the incident, Shyam was booked under sections 307 and 34 --- attempt to murder and common intention - of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Arms Act at Bahadurgarh Police Station, and had been wanted in the case since then, police said. Both accused are being interrogated for their involvements in other cases and efforts are being made to arrest their associates and other suppliers, they added.

