Punjab: BSF hands over to Rangers Pakistani boy who crossed border inadvertently

A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.

The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.

''During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

The person was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers at 1 pm.

''BSF always takes humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)