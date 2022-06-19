Punjab: BSF hands over to Rangers Pakistani boy who crossed border inadvertently
A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.
The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.
''During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,'' a BSF spokesperson said.
The person was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers at 1 pm.
''BSF always takes humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,'' the spokesperson said.
