Left Menu

Punjab: BSF hands over to Rangers Pakistani boy who crossed border inadvertently

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:56 IST
Punjab: BSF hands over to Rangers Pakistani boy who crossed border inadvertently
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.

The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.

''During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

The person was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers at 1 pm.

''BSF always takes humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022