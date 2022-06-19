Left Menu

Gujarat: Police seize over 200 grams of cannabis, arrest two persons

The Gandhinagar police seized 294.5 grams of drugs, informed the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:15 IST
Gujarat: Police seize over 200 grams of cannabis, arrest two persons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gandhinagar police seized 294.5 grams of drugs, informed the officials on Sunday. The police also arrested two drug peddlers in the matter.

The Gujarat ATS reached the near Bhat toll naka and conducted the searches based on a tip off. "We held two namely, Jaikishan Thakor and Ankit Kulhari along with 294.5 gm of cannabis in the form of biscuits worth 41,000 rupees," said Deputy superintendent of police (Dy. SP), PD Manwar

The investigation has been handed over to Special Operations Group (SOG) Gandhinagar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022