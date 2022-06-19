Lightning kills 4, injures 2 in Odisha’s Nuapada district
At least four persons including a woman were killed and two others injured when lightning struck them in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place when six people engaged in house construction work at Mallikamunda village in the district were struck by lightning. They were immediately rushed to the nearby government hospital, where four were declared brought dead, police said.
The two injured persons were under treatment at the government hospital at Komna, they added.
