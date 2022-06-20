Left Menu

Macron's party will reach out to moderate parties - government spokesperson

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 00:10 IST
Macron's party will reach out to moderate parties - government spokesperson
The French government will reach out to all moderate parties to find a majority in parliament after French President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority after Sunday's second round of parliamentary elections, said the government's spokesperson.

"We reach out to those who want to take the country forward," said Olivia Gregoire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

