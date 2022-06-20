Security tightened in Delhi amid call for Bharat Bandh

In view of Bharat Bandh observed in parts of the country, the Delhi Police on Monday tightened security across the city and its bordering areas and warned of strict action against those trying to disrupt the law and order situation.

Also, keeping in mind the Congress' protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, adequate security arrangements have been put in place and strict vigil is being kept as per the intelligence input, police said.

There is heavy deployment at railways stations across the national capital and the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) is also coordinating with its units in the neighbouring states, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch and PRO, Suman Nalwa warned of strict action against any person trying to disturb the law and order situation in Delhi.

''We are in full preparedness so that no untoward incident happens. Delhi is open. The traffic movement is smooth. All establishments and offices are open. There is no bandh in Delhi. Borders are not closed. But we are keeping a strict vigil as per the intelligence inputs received and taking all precautions,'' she told PTI.

In Delhi, paramilitary forces remain deployed round the clock and they assist the Delhi Police in major law and order situations in addition to ensuring VVIP movement, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''We have deployed all our strength on railway platforms and are monitoring the situation in close coordination with the GRPF. Personnel from other states too are on duty here. So far, we have not received any information on suspicious movement on railway stations and tracks.'' Extra pickets have also been deployed on the bordering areas of Delhi to ensure all the vehicles and documents are checked before they are allowed entry to the capital, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said that adequate security arrangements are put in place to prevent incidents of arson.

''We are fully prepared and our staff members have been deployed in adequate numbers to ensure the situation in Delhi remains peaceful,'' he said.

