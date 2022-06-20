Left Menu

Iran hangs man convicted of killing clerics in April attack

Iran on Monday morning hanged a man convicted of killing two clerics in a stabbing attack in April at a revered Shiite shrine, the countrys state television reported. The convicted man was identified as Abdollatif Moradi and authorities said he had stabbed three clerics.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:11 IST
Iran hangs man convicted of killing clerics in April attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran on Monday morning hanged a man convicted of killing two clerics in a stabbing attack in April at a revered Shiite shrine, the country's state television reported. The report says the death penalty was carried out by hanging after the country's Supreme Court upheld a verdict issued earlier by a Revolutionary Court in northeastern city of Mashhad, the place of the attack. The convicted man was identified as Abdollatif Moradi and authorities said he had stabbed three clerics. Two died, one instantly, the other later in a hospital. No further details were available following the attack at the city's Imam Reza shrine, a rare act of violence at the major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims. However, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency said Moradi was an Uzbek national who had entered Iran illegally through Pakistan a year ago.

The police have not offered a motive for the stabbing. The country's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, at the time described it as a "terrorist attack'' and vowed Iran would pursue the perpetrators and all ''takfiris," a term used for Sunni extremists who consider other Muslims infidels. Four other suspects were arrested on charges of collaboration in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022