Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is a war crime - EU's top diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:38 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia's blockade of the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain is a war crime, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We call on Russia to deblockade the (Ukrainian) ports...It is inconceivable, one cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger," he told reporters.

"This is a real war crime, so I cannot imagine that this will last much longer," he said on arriving at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

