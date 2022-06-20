Left Menu

UK PM Johnson had a minor routine operation on Monday -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:01 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a minor routine operation under general anaesthetic on Monday related to his sinuses and is now back in Downing Street resting, his spokesman said.

"He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning. He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

