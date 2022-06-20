Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three killed, 2 hurt as car crashes into truck

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:23 IST
A woman and two men were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck parked roadside in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, police said.

The victims were headed from their native places in neighboring Korba district to Bilaspur city in the car, they said.

The car crashed into the truck parked roadside near Bharari village under the Ratanpur police station limits in the wee hours, killing Suraj Singh Rathore (24), Himanshu Singh (27) and Aparna Yadav on the spot, said SK Sahu, Station House Officer (SHO), Ratanpur police station.

Two other occupants of the car- Tanisha Adile (19) and Sneha Mahant (19)- sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, he said.

Later, Tanisha was referred to Raipur in view of her critical condition, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

