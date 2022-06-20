Left Menu

Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:23 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hungary has offered its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by Russia's invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, also said he expected no disruption in Russian gas supplies to Hungary.

