Man killed with swords in front of pregnant wife in Rajasthan's Udaipur

They attacked him with swords and sticks leaving him critically injured, Ambamata Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tailor said.They also hit his wife when she rushed to his rescue.Ghizali was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said. Ghizali was a driver and had challenged Saddam on social media a few days back, according to police.The SHO said that the accused are absconding and being searched for.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed in front of his pregnant wife and others by an old enemy in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday. Mohammad Ghizali had gone to meet his wife in Sajjan Nagar where she is currently staying with her parents. "Nearly half a dozen armed people including the main culprit Saddam reached there and called him out. They attacked him with swords and sticks leaving him critically injured," Ambamata Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tailor said.

They also hit his wife when she rushed to his rescue.

Ghizali was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said. His body was handed over to family members after post mortem.

Primary investigation reveals that Ghizali and Saddam, both, had a criminal background, and had bad blood over a woman. Ghizali was a driver and had challenged Saddam on social media a few days back, according to police.

The SHO said that the accused are absconding and being searched for.

