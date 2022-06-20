Left Menu

Tribals protest in Nashik over forest rights, river linking plan

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Thousands of tribals held a protest in Nashik on Monday demanding implementation of Forest Rights Act and the cancellation of the Nar-Par river linking project.

The protesters, who marched to the divisional revenue commissioner's office under former MLA JP Gavit, also sought completion of water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, cancellation of bogus recruitment for tribal posts etc.

It was organised by the CPI(M) and Nashik Zilla Kisan Sabha.

Collector Gangadharan D assured that issues will be resolved, Kisan Sabha district secretary Irfan Sheikh said.

