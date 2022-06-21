Seven arrested after builder's staff assault Noida society residents

Noida, Jun 20 (PTI Seven people were arrested after they and some others allegedly hired by a real estate developer assaulted residents of a group housing society here, police officials said on Monday.

The clash took place on Sunday at the Sunshine Helios premises in Sector 78, under Sector 113 police station limits, allegedly over conflict between the Apartment Owners Association (AoA) of the society and the builder's personal-hired security men, the officials said.

A senior police officer said the residents, who were peeved over the facilities being provided, were protesting against the builder a day after more than a dozen people, including five children, had got stuck inside a lift in one of the towers for nearly 30 minutes of the society.

“An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a retired Army officer who is a resident of the society. The complainant claimed that goons and bouncers hired by the builder had assaulted residents,” he said.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting) against unknown miscreants, the official said.

“However, preventive action under CrPC section 151 was taken by the police and seven persons allegedly involved in the assault have been arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said they are now checking CCTV footages and other videos of the incident which have surfaced on social media to identify others involved in the violence and take action accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)