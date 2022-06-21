Left Menu

Belgium takes back mothers and children from Syria

Belgiums judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in Syria for their suspected connection with the Islamic State group, along with 16 children.The federal prosecutors office said its the second repatriation operation after the one that took place in July 2021, when Belgian authorities took back six mothers and 10 children.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:27 IST
Belgium takes back mothers and children from Syria
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in Syria for their suspected connection with the Islamic State group, along with 16 children.

The federal prosecutor's office said it's the second repatriation operation after the one that took place in July 2021, when Belgian authorities took back six mothers and 10 children. Spokesman Eric Van Duyse told The Associated Press that all the women on the latest flight have been given sentences in Belgium of up to five years in jail.

Belgian authorities say returning children must be done for “humanitarian reasons,'' and that repatriation operations are also as a matter of national security since it's easier to monitor people who have spent time in Syria when they are on home soil. The plane transporting the women and children back to Belgium landed early Tuesday. Details of the operation were expected to be unveiled during a news conference later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022