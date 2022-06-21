BRIEF-IATA boss says some airlines have adjusted plans due to staff shortages
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:41 IST
June 21 (Reuters) -
* IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS SOME AIRLINES HAVE ADJUSTED CAPACITY PLANS DUE TO STAFF SHORTAGES
* IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS INDUSTRY WILL SEE WAY THROUGH CURRENT CAPACITY, STAFFING CHALLENGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
