India, Nepal discuss issues of trans-border criminal activities, curbing terror acts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India and Nepal discussed issues related to curbing trans-border criminal and terror activities and strengthening border infrastructure among others at the 12th meeting of their Joint Working Group (JWG).

The JWG, which delved into matters related to border management and security, was held in New Delhi on June 15-16, an official statement said.

The JWG reviewed the border district coordination committee meetings held earlier and the progress made on the signing of the mutual legal assistance treaty, extradition treaty and other outstanding MoUs to be inked between the two sides.

The group deliberated on issues related to trans-border criminal activities, strengthening of border infrastructure, empowerment and capacity building of various security-related institutions, and preventing or curbing terrorist and criminal activities amongst others, the statement said.

The two sides reviewed the decisions taken in the last JWG held on February 10 -11, 2015 in Pokhara, Nepal.

The Indian delegation was led by a joint secretary-level officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Nepali side was led by his counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

