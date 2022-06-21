Left Menu

Himachal: Trekking expedition by Army team flagged off

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:47 IST
Himachal: Trekking expedition by Army team flagged off
  • Country:
  • India

A trekking expedition by an 11-member Army team was flagged off on Tuesday from Yol cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a defence spokesperson said.

The expedition to the Pin Parvati Pass in the Zanskar and Himalayan mountain ranges by the team of the Rising Star Bayonets Brigade was flagged off by Maj Gen Manoj Tiwari, COS of IX Corps, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75th anniversary of India's independence, he added.

The expedition route passes through the famous Pin Parvati Pass which connects the fertile and lush Parvati Valley on the Kullu side with the barren high-altitude Pin Valley on the Spiti side touching an altitude over 17,000 feet, he added.

Moreover, it aims to promote the goodwill of the Army and motivate the youth to join the force, he added.

The 11-member team undertaking the expedition comprises one officer, two junior commissioned officers and eight soldiers of the 16 Punjab (2nd Patiala) unit. The trekking expedition will cover a distance of 162 km starting from Mud village in Spiti Valley to Manikaran in Kullu Valley.

The team will be welcomed back in Yol on July 22, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022