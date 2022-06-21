Himachal: Trekking expedition by Army team flagged off

A trekking expedition by an 11-member Army team was flagged off on Tuesday from Yol cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a defence spokesperson said.

The expedition to the Pin Parvati Pass in the Zanskar and Himalayan mountain ranges by the team of the Rising Star Bayonets Brigade was flagged off by Maj Gen Manoj Tiwari, COS of IX Corps, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75th anniversary of India's independence, he added.

The expedition route passes through the famous Pin Parvati Pass which connects the fertile and lush Parvati Valley on the Kullu side with the barren high-altitude Pin Valley on the Spiti side touching an altitude over 17,000 feet, he added.

Moreover, it aims to promote the goodwill of the Army and motivate the youth to join the force, he added.

The 11-member team undertaking the expedition comprises one officer, two junior commissioned officers and eight soldiers of the 16 Punjab (2nd Patiala) unit. The trekking expedition will cover a distance of 162 km starting from Mud village in Spiti Valley to Manikaran in Kullu Valley.

The team will be welcomed back in Yol on July 22, he added.

