Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Sanjeev Khanna

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, the former husband of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case.A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre directed Khanna to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh, his advocate Shreyansh Mithare said.The co-accused in the case Indrani and her former husband Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:23 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, the former husband of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre directed Khanna to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh, his advocate Shreyansh Mithare said.

The co-accused in the case — Indrani and her former husband Peter Mukerjea — are also out on bail. The high court had granted bail to Peter in 2020, while the Supreme Court gave relief to Indrani last month. Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Bora was born out of Indrani's previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Khanna is accused of conspiring and partaking with the prime accused Indrani in the murder. He was arrested in 2015 and has been in jail since then.

