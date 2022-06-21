Left Menu

‘Hybrid terrorist’, three terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:57 IST
Security forces arrested a ''hybrid terrorist'' of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Baramulla district while three terrorist associates were held in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established near Juhama crossing in Baramulla by police and 52 RR of the Army at about 4 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

During checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed and after seeing the security forces, he tried to flee. However, the alert joint party apprehended him, he said.0 The spokesman said the arrested person was identified as Shahid Ahmad Parray, a resident of Kathpora in the Hajin area of Bandipora district.

''On his personal search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession,'' he said.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was working as a “hybrid terrorist” linked with the LeT. He was trying to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla town and adjacent areas.

In Budgam district, security forces busted a terror module of the LeT by arresting three terrorist associates.

They have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar and Tahir Bin Ahmed, all residents of Chadoora, the spokesman said.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in facilitating transportation of terrorists, arms/explosive materials and providing logistic support to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam district,'' he said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one AK magazine and 30 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said, adding one motorcycle used in terror crimes has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.114/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

