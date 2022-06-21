Left Menu

POCSO case convict tries to end life by consuming poison in court building in Kerala

The convict, Ganeshan in his 60s, allegedly consumed the poison which he had taken in his possession soon after the court sentenced him to 48 years imprisonment for raping the minor girl in a village under Valappad police station limit in 2018, they said.He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College Hospital here.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:10 IST
POCSO case convict tries to end life by consuming poison in court building in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming poison in a court building in Kerala on Tuesday soon after a POCSO court punished him for raping a minor girl four years ago, police said.

The incident was reported from Irinjalakuda in this central Kerala district, police said. The convict, Ganeshan in his 60s, allegedly consumed the poison which he had taken in his possession soon after the court sentenced him to 48 years imprisonment for raping the minor girl in a village under Valappad police station limit in 2018, they said.

He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College Hospital here. He is said to be out of danger, police added.

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022