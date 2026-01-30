Man sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

A POCSO court has sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor girl, which resulted in her pregnancy and the birth of a child. The convicted person has been identified as Nagesh Kareppa Lamani (31), a resident of Kangrali (KH) village. The court also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment. According to the prosecution, the victim lodged a complaint at the APMC police station in June 2020, stating that the accused had repeatedly sexually assaulted her by taking advantage of her being alone at home. He allegedly threatened to kill her family members if she disclosed the crime. As a result of the assaults, the minor girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a child. After examining seven witnesses and 37 documentary evidences, the court held the charges against the accused as proved. Special fast track POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court Judge C M Pushpalatha pronounced the verdict on January 29. The court further directed that the victim be paid Rs seven lakh as compensation through the District Legal Services Authority, and ordered that the amount be deposited in a nationalised bank for a period of five years. The case was investigated by officer Dilip Kumar, while the prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor L V Patil on behalf of the state.

