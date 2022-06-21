Left Menu

Mahila Congress leaders detained over protest against Rahul's questioning by ED

Several Mahila Congress leaders and party workers were on Tuesday detained after they staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The central government should stop misusing its agencies, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrita Dhawan told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST
Several Mahila Congress leaders and party workers were on Tuesday detained after they staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. ''The timing and intent of reopening this (National Herald) case is questionable. The central government should stop misusing its agencies,'' Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrita Dhawan told PTI. The Delhi and Gujarat Mahila Congress workers were detained and kept at Naraina police station, she said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba was allegedly manhandled by the police.

Dhawan alleged that the police force deployed at the protest site have been ''manhandling'' the protesters. ''Male policemen have been dealing with female protesters,'' she alleged. The Mahila Congress workers were seen holding the Preamble of the Indian constitution and chanting slogans against the government. ''We know that these are the attempts to silence the opposition. They have forgotten that our party is still the principal opposition party. Rahul Gandhi is a clean leader and he can be anything but corrupt. He is being harassed for no reasons. He is not a criminal or a terrorist, he is a law-abiding citizen of this country,'' Dhawan said.

She further stated that the Congress workers were not allowed to go to Jantar Mantar and that she was not allowed to enter the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters despite being an office bearer.

''The police is even stopping office bearers from entering the party headquarters now. They have completely dampened the constitutional values. We are not going to bend and our fight will go on,'' she said. PTI ABU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

