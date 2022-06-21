White House: Suggestion Americans captured in Ukraine should face death penalty is 'appalling'
- Country:
- United States
A White House official said on Tuesday it is "appalling" that a public official in Russia would suggest the death penalty for Americans captured in Ukraine.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine were subject to court decisions and did not rule out that they could face the death penalty.
"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for American citizens ... in Ukraine," said John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- White House
- Russia
- National Security Council
- John Kirby
- American
- Americans
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over weekend
Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over weekend
US Domestic News Roundup: Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over the weekend; Texas power use hits record for June, all-time peaks to come and more
Carol Burnett joins period comedy 'Mrs American Pie'
American Airlines, IndiGo launch codeshare agreement