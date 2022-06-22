Left Menu

Russia has not provided U.S. additional details on whereabouts of Americans captured in Ukraine -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:22 IST
Russia has not provided U.S. additional details on whereabouts of Americans captured in Ukraine -State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian authorities have not provided the United States any additional details on the whereabouts of two Americans captured in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Price told reporters the U.S. is pursuing every channel and every opportunity to learn more and support the families of Americans missing in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022