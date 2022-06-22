Russia has not provided U.S. additional details on whereabouts of Americans captured in Ukraine -State Dept
Russian authorities have not provided the United States any additional details on the whereabouts of two Americans captured in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Price told reporters the U.S. is pursuing every channel and every opportunity to learn more and support the families of Americans missing in Ukraine.
