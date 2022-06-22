Left Menu

Novartis loses in patent appeal over multiple sclerosis drug

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a patent related to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya was invalid, potentially paving the way for introduction of a cheaper generic version of the medicine.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:35 IST
Novartis loses in patent appeal over multiple sclerosis drug

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a patent related to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya was invalid, potentially paving the way for introduction of a cheaper generic version of the medicine. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears patent appeals, reversed https://tmsnrt.rs/3ObPtyI its own earlier ruling in the case.

The finding by a divided panel revives Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharm Co's bid to make a generic version of the drug. Novartis reported nearly $2.8 billion in Gilenya sales last year, making it the Swiss company's third-highest-selling drug.

The company said in a statement that it is considering "all available options" to defend the patent and plans to ask the full Federal Circuit to review the decision, which may take several months. Novartis also said it believes HEC and others cannot launch generic versions of Gilenya during the ongoing appeal process.

HEC and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision. The Federal Circuit in January upheld a Delaware court's ruling that Novartis' patent was valid and that HEC's proposed generic infringed it. The patent covers use of a specific dosage of Gilenya, known chemically as fingolimod, to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis.

A split panel with two of the same judges reversed the decision on Tuesday. Novartis has settled patent cases with several other generic drugmakers, paving the way for some Gilenya generics to be introduced before the patent's 2027 expiration.

Novartis said after the January decision that it did not expect any Gilenya generics on the U.S. market for at least the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022