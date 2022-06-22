ED summons Anil Parab again after 11 hrs of interrogation in money laundering case

After 11 hours of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday again for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Earlier on Tuesday, the ED quizzed Parab for 11 hours.

Speaking to media persons after being quizzed by ED for 11 hours, Parab said that he had answered all questions asked by the probe agency. "I have answered all questions asked by the ED (on June 21). I had answered their questions earlier when I was summoned and will do so later as well," said Parab, after being quizzed by ED for 11 hours in an alleged money laundering case.

On May 26, ED conducted raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to the Maharashtra minister after the agency filed a case under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids were carried out at Parab's official as well as a private residence. In September 2021, Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against the former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

In its charge-sheet against Deshmukh's two arrested aides, the ED last year said dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, in his statement, claimed Parab allegedly received crores of rupees through Nagpur's deputy regional transport officer Bajrang Kharmate as a bribe for transfers of 10 police officers in Mumbai. The ED earlier questioned Kharmate for seven-and-a-half hours. Kharmate is believed to be a close aide to Parab. His name surfaced in the case following statements of some witnesses in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case against Deshmukh.

On April 8 this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Bombay High Court stated that Deshmukh was the "mastermind" behind the money laundering case and that he had misused his official position to amass wealth. (ANI)

