Former Justice Dept officials to testify Thursday at a hearing of House Jan 6 panel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 07:06 IST
Three officials from ex-President Donald Trump's Justice Department will testify on Thursday at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said in a statement.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel will testify at the hearing, which had been postponed from last week. The committee did not give a reason for the postponement.

