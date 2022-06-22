Left Menu

British economy fundamentals 'strong', says deputy PM Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:57 IST
British economy fundamentals 'strong', says deputy PM Raab
Dominic Raab Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British economy's fundamentals remain strong, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as data showed inflation had reached a fresh 40-year high in May and Britons battle higher costs of living.

"The vital statistics, the fundamentals are strong, but we've got to make sure we don't ... basically inflict extra damage to the economy by not taking a disciplined approach to inflation," Raab told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022