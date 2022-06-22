British economy fundamentals 'strong', says deputy PM Raab
The British economy's fundamentals remain strong, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as data showed inflation had reached a fresh 40-year high in May and Britons battle higher costs of living.
"The vital statistics, the fundamentals are strong, but we've got to make sure we don't ... basically inflict extra damage to the economy by not taking a disciplined approach to inflation," Raab told BBC radio.
