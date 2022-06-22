Left Menu

MP: 3 children go missing after school, found dead in pond

Three children went missing after school in Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district and later their bodies were found floating in a pond, police said on Wednesday. During a search, their family members spotted the bodies floating in a pond at an agricultural field nearby late Tuesday night, he said.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:36 IST
MP: 3 children go missing after school, found dead in pond
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Three children went missing after school in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district and later their bodies were found floating in a pond, police said on Wednesday. The children, including two girls, aged 5 to 9 years, went missing after attending a local anganwadi school in Sitapur village on Tuesday afternoon, Malajkhand police station's assistant sub-inspector Kailash Uikey said. During a search, their family members spotted the bodies floating in a pond at an agricultural field nearby late Tuesday night, he said. The official said it is suspected that the children slipped into the pond while playing nearby and drowned.

The bodies were handed over to the families after a postmortem on Wednesday, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

