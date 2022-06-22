MP: BJP MLA claims mobile phone hacked to make extortion calls; lodges police complaint

A police complaint has been lodged by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya alleging that unidentified persons had hacked into his mobile phone and used his number to make extortion calls to some people, an official said here on Wednesday.

Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the legislator from Indore-3 Assembly seat.

''We are probing into the MLA's complaint that his mobile phone was hacked and his number was misused to threaten and demand money from some people. We are taking the help of cyber experts to probe the matter,'' additional commissioner of police Guruprasad Parashar said.

The police officer, however, did not give any information about the people who were allegedly threatened using the MLA's phone number.

