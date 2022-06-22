Left Menu

Army to raise 'porter company' for multifarious support in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:54 IST
The Army will raise a 500-men 'porter company' for multifarious support to the personnel in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

''The porter company for 2022 is being raised from July 1 under the aegis of the headquarters of the 14 Corps as sanctioned by the central government for the areas in Leh district,'' Commandant Col V S Malhan said.

The recruitment process will be held at Army service corps (ASC) company located opposite to the Hall of Fame (museum) in Leh from June 29 to July 1, he said.

Of 520 porters to be recruited, 400 will be employed in general category and 120 in reserved categories, Col Malhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

