Retired officer of home guard shoots himself dead in Mumbai

An 87-year-old retired officer of the home guard committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver in the premises of a residential society in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kailash Regency society at M G Road in Ghatkopar (east) in the morning hours, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said. Ramesh Maganlal Sanghavi, a retired commanding officer of the home guard, left his apartment saying he was stepping out for a morning walk and then shot himself in the head in the building premises, the official said. A suicide note was recovered from the deceased man's person, in which he had stated that he was taking the extreme step as he was fed up of his ailments, he said.

Sanghavi's son Gaurang (55) informed the police that his father was suffering from diabetes and a hernia-like ailment, because of which he had been upset for a long time, the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he added.

