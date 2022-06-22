Man beaten to death over enmity in Rajasthan's Baran; key accused detained  

A 33-year-old man was beaten to death in an attack by about half dozen strong group on Wednesday morning in village here, police said. The incident took place near Bhagwanpura village under Kawai Police Station in Baran district, they said. Police detained the key accused immediately after the incident, they said, adding the body of the deceased was handed over to family members after post mortem later in the day. Ravinder alias Bodhraj Jangid was a resident of Ajnawar village under Chipabarod Police Station area in Baran district, police said. Jangid was passing from the area on his motorcycle when around 6-7 assailants armed with sticks stopped him and hit him multiple times before fleeing, Kawai Police Station SHO Kirdar Ahmed said.

Ravinder sustained several fatal injuries and was rushed to local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Ahmed said.

Initial investigation revealed past enmity to be the cause behind the fight between Ravinder and one of the accused Meghraj Meena of Bhagwanpura village, police said. According to police, Meena had suspected Ravinder to be behind a gun attack on him about seven months ago, and attacked him to take revenge.

Meena, along with six other unidentified people, were booked under sections 302 (murder), 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), and 341 (wrongful restraint), police said.

